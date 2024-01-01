Jude Law receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jude Law dedicated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his past collaborators during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

The English star unveiled his new plaque in Los Angeles, where he was supported by his wife Phillipa Coan and grown-up children Rafferty and Iris Law, from his first marriage to Sadie Frost.

In a passionate speech, the 51-year-old couldn't hide his emotion as he thanked the many people he has worked with over the decades he's spent as an actor.

"Unlike playing an instrument or writing or painting, you can't act alone," he began. "It's a frustrating side of the job, but the need to collaborate is very much at the heart of the medium's biggest reward.

"And some of you here, and many, many others that I've collaborated with over 30 years, people who I've learned from and been encouraged by, guided by, inspired by - they're the reason I have this star."

Jude, a father of seven, landed his breakout role in the 1994 British crime drama Shopping, with his star status cemented five years later in the hugely successful The Talented Mr. Ripley, for which he won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar.

He went on to single out his mother, a teacher, for showing him "the great" silent movies and comedies from Hollywood's Golden Era as well as foreign flicks, and his father, also a teacher, for continually taking him to Blockbuster to rent movies.

"So to have a place here among the talent that I grew up watching in all those films, is both sublime and ridiculous," he shared.

"I've been very, very lucky to have had a family around me that have lived with and supported my passion for acting and filmmaking, and some of those members of my lovely family are here today. They know what they mean to me, I love them so much."