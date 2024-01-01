Tom Holland launches production company

Tom Holland has set up a production company with his brother Harry.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star has launched a banner, Billy17, with Harry Holland and Will South and they have already inked a producing deal with Sony Pictures.

They will kick off their partnership with Burnt, an original project the British actor will star in. The screenplay will be written by Rodney Rothman, best known for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, from the trio's original idea.

Tom and co. have more producing projects in the pipeline, such as a movie adaptation of Graeme Simsion's bestselling 2013 novel The Rosie Project, and an adaptation of Teddy Wayne's book The Winner, which was published earlier this year. The trio will develop the film with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Tom will star in it.

The Impossible actor reflected on his longtime relationship with Sony, the studio behind his Spider-Man trilogy, in a statement on Thursday.

"I've had an incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade, so they felt like the perfect partner to launch our production company with," he said, reports Variety. "It's been an ambition of mine to take this step for some time now, and we're incredibly excited to bring entertaining, and rewatchable movies to the big screen."

The 28-year-old called Burnt an "ambitious" idea "which has been sitting in our heads for a few years" and added, "We're diving into the deep end here, and we're extremely excited for what comes next."

In addition to Billy17's upcoming slate, Tom is working with Sony to develop a fourth Spider-Man film.