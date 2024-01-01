Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe settle sexual assault lawsuit

Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe have settled a sexual assault lawsuit a year after it began.

In December 2023, Abdul filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe accusing him of sexual assault when they worked together on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance - allegations he furiously denied.

The pair worked on both shows with Abdul acting as a judge and Lythgoe working as a producer or executive producer.

On Friday, news broke that the pair had reached a settlement - the full details of which have not been revealed.

In a statement released to People, Abdul said, "I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me.

"This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives."

Abdul, 62, worked on American Idol from 2002 until 2009 - and also acted as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance from 2013 until 2016.

Following the settlement announcement, Lythgoe, 75, said in a statement to TMZ, "We live in a troubling time where a person is now automatically assumed to be guilty until proven innocent, a process that can take years. That is why, like Paula, I am glad to be able to put this behind me. I know the truth and that gives me great comfort."

The reports added that the duo settled the case earlier this week and are now expected to take necessary steps to dismiss a trial that had been due to begin in 2025.