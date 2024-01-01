Frankie Muniz to star in Malcolm in the Middle reboot

A Malcolm in the Middle revival has been announced by Disney+ with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek all returning to star.

Muniz is set to reunite with his former sitcom parents in a four-episode revival from original series creator Linwood Boomer.

The show will follow Muniz's character Malcolm, now a father, as he and his daughter are drawn back into the family chaos at parents Hal and Lois's 40th wedding anniversary party.

"Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humour, heart and relatability," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement via Deadline.

"Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again."

No details have been shared regarding a premiere date, or other returning cast members.

The original Fox sitcom, which aired for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006, won seven Emmys. It centered on the misadventures of middle child and brainiac Malcolm as he came of age alongside brothers Francis, played by Christopher Masterson, Reese played by Justin Berfield, and Dewey, played by Erik Per Sullivan.