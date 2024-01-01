Indian film star arrested over fan's stampede death

Indian movie star Allu Arjun has spent the night in jail after a fan's death at his film premiere.

The Pushpa 2: The Rule actor was arrested a week after the woman died and her son was seriously injured in a crush of fans following his unscheduled appearance at the premiere of the film in Hyderabad.

Police earlier this week arrested the owner of the cinema where the incident took place, and on Friday they arrested Arjun at his residence.

Arjun was named in the initial police complaint, which alleged that his personal security detail had tried to clear the crowd near him, causing the death of the woman who had become breathless, according to Reuters.

Hyderabad's deputy police commissioner alleges that despite being informed about the large public gathering, Arjun's team did not act on the instructions to remove him from the venue.

Arjun's lawyers have denied any wrongdoing on his part, and he has publicly apologised for the incident.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has achieved an unprecedented milestone, breaking global box office records for an Indian film's opening weekend, with a $92.5 million (£73.3 million) cumulative collection over its four-day launch

The film, about the red sandalwood smuggling business, earned more than $1.4 million (£1.1 million) in the UK.