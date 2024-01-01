Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights gets release date

Emerald Fennell's adaptation of the classic gothic romance Wuthering Heights is coming to the big screen in time for Valentine's Day 2026.

Warner Bros will release the film, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine and fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, on 13 February 2026.

Fennell serves as writer, director and producer on the project based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, which also stars Hong Chau, Alison Oliver and Shazad Latif.

Wuthering Heights marks the second collaboration between US film and TV studio MRC, Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, and Fennell after Saltburn (which also starred Elordi), and the third collaboration for LuckyChap and Fennell who also teamed up on Promising Young Woman in 2020.

The project sparked a bidding war, with Netflix reportedly offering a whopping $150 million for the film. However, the Wuthering Heights filmmakers accepted Warner Bros' $80 million bid, opting for a wider theatrical release and a full marketing campaign.

Fennell announced her plans to adapt Wuthering Heights as her third feature in July, posting a surprise announcement to social media with a graphic that read, "Be with me always - Take any form - Drive me mad," a line from the novel.

Filming is due to begin in the UK in 2025.