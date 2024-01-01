Greta Gerwig working on Barbie sequel?

Greta Gerwig is reportedly working on a 'Barbie' sequel.

Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach - who received an Oscar nomination for their work on the original script - are said to have come up with an idea for a second 'Barbie' movie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it is still in the "early stages", but there have been some discussions with Warner Bros.

However, reps for the studio and Gerwig and Baumbach have denied the reports.

Back in October 2023, during a WGA West Q A moderated by Judd Apatow, Gerwig admitted she doesn't like to share her ideas "too early" as she worries it will "wreck what the movie is".

She explained: "I find whenever I’ve shared ideas too early, they become bad, then the movie’s not going to be any good. I don’t like to talk about things too early or pitch things or show treatments too early because it feels like it’s gonna somehow wreck what the movie is."

In addition to 'Barbie', which Gerwig directed, Gerwig and Baumbach have collaborated on the scripts for his movies 'Mistress America' and 'Frances Ha'.

Speaking previously about the director, 'Barbie' star and producer Margot Robbie said: "She cracked the code on this film, as only she could. It is such a singular vision, and Greta brought so much humanity, creativity, inspiration, magic and joy to Barbie.”