Wuthering Heights gets 2026 release date

Emerald Fennell’s 'Wuthering Heights' will be released in 2026.

The upcoming movie - based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name - will star Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

The Warner Bros film will be released on February 13, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif will also star in the movie.

Margot will produce through her LuckyChap production company, marking the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap after 'Saltburn' and 'Promising Young Woman'.

Emerald told fans in July an adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’ would be her third feature film, posting the announcement on social media with the message: “Be with me always – take any form – drive me mad", a line from the novel.

Actor Barry Keoghan told Variety he would be interested in a part in the movie, saying: “Anything that Emerald puts her hands on, I’m there. She’s incredible.”

Speaking about Emerald’s work, Margot previously said: “Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She’s so masterful at tone and plot.

“She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you’re complicit in the story.

“That’s the watercooler moment – the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards.”