Cynthia Erivo hopes to pursue vocal psychology at Harvard University

Cynthia Erivo hopes to one day carry out her studies at Harvard University.

The Wicked actress revealed on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that she applied for the Radcliffe Institute Fellowship Program at the prestigious university and got in. However, she couldn't commit to spending two years in Massachusetts so she deferred her place.

"I did apply for a Radcliffe Fellowship and got in at Harvard. I didn't have the time 'cause I needed to go to Boston to do it and I couldn't so I deferred. It's basically waiting for me to go back to, hopefully. I do want to do it," she shared.

"I'm trying to figure out how I can do that when I'm away. If there's like an away programme I can do with a university or college."

The fellowship is highly selective programme that supports the work of 50 artists and scholars each year.

The 37-year-old explained that she planned to study vocal psychology and the way outside factors affects people's voices, an area that fascinated her during her singing workshops at her former school, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

"I sort of read singers like a computer, that's how the information comes in to me," Cynthia said. "So I will see a singer, I can read them, I can see where they're placing the intention, I can see where there's trepidation, I can see where fear comes up, I can hear it. I can hear where breathing is off. I can hear why a note might not be getting where it needs to be.

"I can also hear that the person has the right range but for some reason is backing off a note and getting frightened. As I find those things, I will work through with them to figure out what input they have had that puts them in that space."

Cynthia, who is the vice president of RADA, did not divulge when she was accepted into the coveted programme.