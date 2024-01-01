Kiernan Shipka recalls doing shots with Venus Williams

Kiernan Shipka has recalled doing shots with Venus Williams.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star has revealed that she ticked off one of her bucket list items when she met tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Kiernan revealed that when she met Venus, the two of them did shots together.

"I did meet Venus and Serena Williams," the Mad Men actress said. "I famously don't do shots - I'd rather have a drink, and if someone gives me a shot, I'm going to just toss it - but Venus was like, 'We're doing shots.' And I said, 'Of course we are.'"

The 25-year-old quipped, "I broke my rule."

The Twisters actress then went on to explain that Serena wasn't involved in taking the shots.

"I don't think Serena was partaking, but Venus was," she told the publication. "My body's still reacting to the fact that happened, one of the cooler moments of life."

Sharing more details about the experience, Kiernan revealed that the seven-time Grand Slam champion opted for tequila shots.

"Yeah, and she asked for the glasses to be chilled," the Red One actress divulged. "It was so elegant. So sexy. Honestly, that's the only way I want to do them now."