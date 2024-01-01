Channing Tatum cheers on Wrexham FC

Channing Tatum and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong were in the stands at Wrexham's match against Cambridge United on Saturday.

The Hollywood actor saw the team finish in a last-minute 2-2 draw with Cambridge United.

It has also been reported that Tatum visited local pub The Fat Boar with club owner Ryan Reynolds after the game, buying local patrons a drink and posing for photos.

The club has seen a spike in fan interest since Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought it in 2021, which inspired the Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham.

Celebrity pals are often spotted at the League One games, with the likes of Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell and Hugh Jackman all paying visits to the Racecourse Ground.

Tatum is fresh from his split with Zoë Kravitz - the couple broke up after three years together, just weeks after finishing their press tour for the psychological thriller Blink Twice which Kravitz directed and in which Tatum starred.

Armstrong has previously professed his love of football and made a habit of going to watch games when Green Day were in the UK making their latest album.

"I went to a lot of football games: Arsenal, Leyton Orient, Fulham. I went to The Den to see Millwall. That was amazing. Man, if you really want to experience British culture that's what you should do," he said last year.