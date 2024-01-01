Jamie Foxx 'glassed' at birthday celebration

Jamie Foxx has been involved in an altercation at a Los Angeles restaurant during his birthday celebration.

"Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," a spokesperson for the Just Mercy star told Page Six on Saturday.

"He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

A Beverly Hills Police Department press release states that law enforcement was called to famed restaurant Mr Chow at 10:06 pm on Friday for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

The police department confirmed the incident "involved a physical altercation between parties".

No arrests have been made. The incident is still being investigated.

A witness told TMZ that customers at another table were being "rude and vulgar" to the Blame It singer.

When Foxx asked them to leave him alone because his family was present, someone at that table allegedly threw a glass that hit him in the face.

Earlier in the week, Foxx spoke about how grateful he was to be alive to see another birthday following the near-death health scare he experienced in 2023.

"It's beautiful because I didn't know if I would be here to celebrate it," he told photographers in a video post on X.