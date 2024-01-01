Olivia Newton-John's Grease jacket fetches $476,000 at auction

A leather jacket worn by Olivia Newton-John in Grease has sold for almost half a million dollars at a Beverly Hills auction.

The black motorcycle jacket worn by Newton-John at the end of the film, during her memorable performance of You're the One That I Want with John Travolta, was among the most popular items up for grabs. It went under the hammer just over $476,000 (£377,000).

Described as "a classic design" from the 1978 musical, the jacket of Grease character Sandy had been expected to sell for around $80,000 to $100,000 (£60,000 to £80,000).

It was not the first time the jacket had been up for auction. In 2019, after holding onto the costume for 40 years, Newton-John sold the jacket for $243,000 (£193,000) at a charity auction. The buyer later returned the jacket when they met the Australian star at her Californian home.

Other items for sale at the auction included Newton-John's passports, her turquoise baby grand piano, and wardrobe pieces from her Jolene music video with Dolly Parton.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund - a fund sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer.

Newton-John died in 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer.