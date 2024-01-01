Paris Hilton 'never stopped' watching The Simple Life

Paris Hilton has revealed she has "never stopped" watching her reality show The Simple Life.

The media personality and DJ has admitted to watching her early 2000s reality show with Nicole Richie on repeat.

In a new joint interview with Nicole for Glamour, Paris declared, "It's my favourite show to watch."

"I've never stopped watching it," the 43-year-old continued. "I've seen so many episodes, so many different times."

The show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, followed the two socialites as they experienced a less privileged way of life and struggled to do menial, low-paying jobs.

Paris went on to reveal that she now watches the episodes with her son Phoenix, who turns two in January.

"My son, Phoenix, and I watch it, and he just laughs so hard," the Stars Are Blind hitmaker told the publication. "Every time I laugh, he looks at me and he's just laughing. He's like, 'Mama, Mama.'"

Paris shares Phoenix, and her daughter London, with her husband Carter Reum.

Meanwhile, Nicole revealed she only watched the show for the first time when she and Paris decided to make a reunion series.

"I've seen it," the 43-year-old fashion designer said. "When we decided to do the reunion, yes. Paris came over. We watched a few episodes, so yes, I have, but I hadn't seen it since it originally came out."

The reunion, entitled Paris & Nicole: The Encore, comes 20 years after the release of The Simple Life and recreates the iconic moments from the original series. It premiered in the U.S. earlier this week.