Letitia Wright recalls first trip back to Guyana after finding fame

Letitia Wright has recalled her first trip home to Guyana after finding fame in Hollywood.

The Guyanese-British actress, who shot to fame after playing Shuri in Marvel's 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, has revealed that her first trip back to the South American country after her career took off was "intense".

"Oh my goodness, my first trip back to Guyana was intense in the most positive way!" Letitia told Marie Claire in a recent interview. "I was about to come off the plane, and the guy looked at me - the air steward - and was like, 'Are you ready?' And I'm like, 'For what? Get me off the plane.' And I came off and there were hundreds of people with cameras, and I was like, 'Oh wow - this is mad.'"

The Death on the Nile star explained that her life has changed drastically since she and her family left Guyana for London when she was eight years old.

"Because I left when I was a little girl, and then coming back was - woah," the 31-year-old told the publication. "It was an amazing experience, I felt loved. I felt like people were so proud of me."

The star added, "I'm really happy that I've been able to make my country proud of my talent. I love Guyana."

The Top Boy actress returned to Guyana in 2023 to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Letters from the University of Guyana. She also received the Key to the City of Georgetown.