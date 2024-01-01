Florence Pugh 'rethought life' after filming We Live in Time

Florence Pugh has rethought her approach to life since filming her latest movie We Live in Time.

The British actress, 28, broke up with long-term boyfriend Zach Braff in 2022 and struggled to settle into a new relationship after their split.

We Live in Time follows the course of the relationship of a couple, played by Pugh and Andrew Garfield, over the course of a decade - and has made the star step back and take a look at her own life.

"When I finished filming my life changed," she told Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper. "Relationships came and went, and I had this opportunity to look at my life away from my work. And I realised, OK, I need to wake the f**k up."

The Dune 2 star went on to explain that she had been too career-focused and needed to take a break to ensure she doesn't miss out on other things in life.

"I had to look away from my career, from movies, from wanting to be this kind of actor, that kind of actor," she explained. "Or how many awards I would love to get before I pass away. That's been my focus for ten years, but I want to make sure that the things I need to do, whether children, family, change, change in relationships ... well, I realised I need to make changes now.

"Because I'm a worker bee and that is why I've never wanted a break. Everything was just, wow! What's next? And it is only ten years in that I can now go, oh, I need to do a bit of my life."

We Live in Time debuts in the U.K. cinemas on New Year's Day, having already debuted in the U.S.