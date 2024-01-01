Sarah Michelle Gellar now open to Buffy return

Sarah Michelle Gellar has reversed her opposition to a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

Gellar starred as the eponymous evil-battling high school student, a teenage girl granted special powers to protect the world from demons, in Joss Whedon's beloved 1990s fantasy drama.

She's always been against any sequel series or reboot, but having now starred in prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, and seen the Sex and the City team return in And Just Like That she's now changed her mind.

"It's funny. I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble, and it's so perfect," Gellar said. "But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realising there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'"

The star went on to say that Buffy's expanded universe - which continued in comic books and its original spin-off Angel - means that there's plenty of options for new material.

"It doesn't have to be a prequel. It could be anything," the 47-year-old actress said. "It's a universe. And it makes you realise that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

She had previously told SFX Magazine back in 2022: "I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up."

Gellar did indicate then that thanks to the show's final season, in which other 'Slayers' are activated, the best way to bring back Buffy might be to give another teenage heroine her powers.

"It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power," she continued.