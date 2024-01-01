Former home of late Brittany Murphy hits market

The former home of the late Brittany Murphy is on the market.

The Hollywood Hills home is being listed for $17,995,000 (£14,260 million), according to real estate marketplace company Zillow.

The house, which was built in 1997, features six beds and nine bathrooms within its 9,400 square feet (873 square metres).

It was the site where Murphy was found collapsed on 20 December 2009.

The Clueless actor was taken to the Cedars-Sinai hospital where she died the same day.

At the time, it was found that Murphy died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia and prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Murphy's husband, Simon Monjack, was found dead at the home five months after the death of his wife. The Los Angeles Coroner's stated that Monjack died from similar causes as Murphy.

The couple purchased the home from pop star Britney Spears in 2003 for $3.85 million (£3.05 million).

During her time living in the home, the Toxic singer claimed to have had supernatural experiences there.

The home's real estate listing describes it as an "architectural gem, nestled within a coveted enclave of celebrity homes" which "has undergone a complete metamorphosis, emerging as a testament to luxurious living and meticulous craftsmanship".