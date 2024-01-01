Ryan Reynolds vows to shield his kids from privilege guilt

Ryan Reynolds is happy to acknowledge that his kids have a privileged upbringing.

However, the Deadpool actor - who shares four kids with his wife, actor Blake Lively - said that he aims to give them "as normal a life as possible".

"I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife's childhood," Reynolds told the Hollywood Reporter.

"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or 'I never would've had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever."

The Proposal star says that he eventually came to the conclusion that his children don't need to have that burden because of their parents' success.

"I realised that that's not really their bag of rocks to carry," Reynolds explained.

"They're already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy."

The actor - who wed Lively in 2012 - went on to say that he feels the couple is doing an OK job, as long as their kids can "empathise with other people and other kids".