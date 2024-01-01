Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky add dog to family

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have introduced their followers to the new addition to their family.

The Spanish actor took to her official Instagram account to make an announcement that she and Hemsworth have become fur parents to a new dog.

In the post, Pataky posted a carousel with cute photos of the pooch, including one of herself cuddling the new addition.

"Our new member of the family, a beautiful German Shepherd," she penned.

"We are completely in love!" she added.

Hemsworth and Pataky are already parents to three human children, daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

The family lives in Australia's Byron Bay on the New South Wales north coast. Home is a sprawling eight-bedroom mansion that sits on more than four hectares of land.

Elsa revealed recently that she wasn't always convinced about moving Down Under and had a very specific condition for the Thor star before she agreed to relocate.

"That was my deal with Chris," she told the Courier Mail.

"I said I would move to Australia but I wanted to live on a property, a farm, and have horses and he knew that."