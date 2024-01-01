Nicholas Hoult 'very excited to see David Corenswet as Superman

Nicholas Hoult is "very excited" to see David Corenswet's take on Superman.

The 35-year-old actor is set to star as supervillain Lex Luthor in the titular DC superhero flick and the 'Nosferatu' actor cannot wait to see Corenswet, 31, and Rachel Brosnahan, 34, who portrays Lois Lane, in the upcoming flick and hailed writer and director James Gunn as "wonderful".

Explaining that it's impossible for him to comment on his own "villainous turn" in 'Superman', because he's not seen the final cut, Hoult told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don’t know. Until I see the movie, I don’t know. We did a mix of stuff."

Praising his co-stars and the director, he gushed: “James is brilliant. He’s a wonderful director and writer and creator, and I’m very excited to be able to see David‘s take on Superman as well, ’cause he’s brilliant.

“And Rachel as Lois, as well. There’s a lot of great components of that movie.”

Gunn recently teased that Lex Luthor will be an "imposing" villain in 'Superman'.

The 58-year-old filmmaker promised his upcoming blockbuster will be different to previous tales about the comic book hero as he's developed a villain who is genuinely scary and will leave fans fearing for Superman's fate.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Gunn said: "I don’t think we've ever seen the Lex that Nick is. Nick is, he's imposing. You go, 'Oh, f***, poor Superman.' That's the thing we never see, and not in film.

"Sometimes in the comics you go, 'Oh, Superman is f*****,' because Lex is so smart and good at what he's doing. But in the movies you're going, 'Lex is about to get f*****.' You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you."

Gunn admitted took further inspiration from the Silver Age, during which Superman's powers seemingly had no limitations, when it came to making the film.

He teased: "I don't think we've ever seen the big science fiction Silver Age Superman aspects that we have in our movie. And we've never seen...you know, you'll see it when the movie comes out, but we've never seen this specific part of Superman's life."

The DC Studios boss recently promised 'Superman' will be "pretty family-friendly".

Speaking about the DC Universe as a whole with MovieZine, he said: “Everything's going to be totally different.

“We have something that's relatively serious like ‘Superman’ and then something that's relatively comedic like ‘Peacemaker’ all in the same universe. [Or] something very adult, like ‘Peacemaker’ [and] something pretty family-friendly like ‘Superman’.”