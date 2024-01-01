Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down Sarah Michelle Gellar feud rumours

Jennifer Love Hewitt has laughed off rumours she's feuding with her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The pair starred together in the '90s slasher flick, alongside Sarah's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.

The movie, which also spawned a follow-up a year after release, is now getting a 2025 sequel, but fans have been speculating there's a rift between the two female stars after Sarah, 47, was accused of being standoffish when asked by reporters if 45-year-old Jennifer would be back.

Sarah has already put rumours of a rift to bed, and now Jennifer has cleared things up from her end.

"I just heard that there's this whole thing where they think that Sarah and I were fighting or something. There's all these things out there," she said on Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast.

"I've really enjoyed going and trying to read the stuff now and be like, 'What are people saying about when we did the movie before, now, all of that stuff?' Somebody the other day was like, 'Yeah, I think (my character) Julie made sure that she was killed because girl actresses don't like to work with girl actresses.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I was 18, they were not taking script notes from me guys. Like what are you talking about?"

According to IMDB, Jennifer and Freddie are reprising their roles from the original.

Continuing in her chat with Tommy, Jennifer assured fans that there is no bad blood between the stars.

"All of us were in that experience together, kind of figuring it all out and everything," she recalled. "I root for her and Freddie and think it's the cutest thing in the world that they've been married for 100 years and have kids. It's adorable. So yeah it's been really funny to see all this stuff that people think."