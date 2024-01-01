Yvette Nicole Brown marries Anthony Davis

Yvette Nicole Brown tied the knot with fellow actor Anthony Davis over the weekend.

The Community actress exchanged vows with Davis in front of 200 guests at The Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man," she declared to People. "He is the one for me. Absolutely."

The Drake & Josh star also noted that getting married at 53 proves to others that "it's never too late" to find love.

"I'm not someone who really likes a lot of attention, and I realised there's a way that I could have a wedding where I made it more about other people, in the sense that because I am of a certain age and I never thought it would happen for me, my wedding can be an inspirational moment," she said.

"I feel like it's important to make sure that the way God has blessed me, that I remind people that He is still in the blessing business, and can totally bless them as well."

The actress walked down the aisle in a white mermaid-style gown by Ines Di Santo and was surprised by an appearance by her father, who has Alzheimer's disease.

At the reception, the newlyweds danced to a special performance by their friend, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

Brown and Davis became friends in their twenties but eventually lost touch. They reconnected in 2021 after her mother died and embarked on a relationship, with them announcing their engagement in December 2023.

The nuptials mark her first marriage and his second.