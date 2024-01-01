Ryan Reynolds 'has some pitches and ideas' for Deadpool's future

Ryan Reynolds has some "pitches and ideas" up his sleeve for Deadpool's future as a supporting player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Canadian actor led two standalone films as Wade Wilson/Deadpool before teaming with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the box office smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.

Discussing Deadpool's future in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds revealed that he sees his character as more of a supporting player in other movies going forward.

"As for Deadpool & Wolverine, I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them centre on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way," he shared.

Reynolds explained that he feels he's done all that he can with Deadpool as the central character of a film.

"I can't really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn't mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful," he added.

When asked if Deadpool will appear in the upcoming Avengers films, the Free Guy star declined to share updates but noted that he doesn't think the Merc with a Mouth should be a member of such a team.

"His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It's his overarching wish-fulfilment story. But I don't think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man. If he becomes either, we're at the end," he stated.

"I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated... If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we're at the end of his journey."

The next Avengers film, Doomsday, will star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom alongside returning cast members Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell and Anthony Mackie, according to reports.