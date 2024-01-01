Brian Cox calls for Kevin Spacey to be allowed back into the acting fold

Brian Cox has said it is time for Kevin Spacey to be allowed to return to the world of acting.

The two actors starred together in the 1994 film Iron Will and while Cox's career has continued to bloom, Spacey's was derailed by sexual misconduct allegations in 2017 - which he was eventually cleared of.

Defending his former co-star, Cox told The Hollywood Reporter, "He's a very fine actor, and I like Kevin a lot."

He continued, "He's very funny. I met with him recently. I think he's been through it. He's had the kicking that some people think he deserved. He's ready to get back in the saddle again, and people are trying to stop him from doing that."

The Succession star added, "I really do go back to, 'Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.' Maybe he got too out of hand, but I don't think he should be punished endlessly for it. There should be a case of forgive and forget. Let's move on. I think he should be given the opportunity to come back to work."

Cox was also asked about his thoughts on playing Winston Churchill in the same year as Gary Oldman - who went on to win an Oscar for his role.

The Scottish actor said, "Our film came out in the summer... The Oscars are absolute nonsense because everything that's judged in the Oscars, it's not a year's work."

He continued, "I think it makes those awards a fallacy quite honestly because there's a lot of other good work that goes on outside of what they call Oscar season. So my film never even got a look, and I still think my performance is a better performance."