Amanda Seyfried explains truth behind her Wicked 'audition'

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about rumours her audition tape for the hit film Wicked leaked.

The 39-year-old Mean Girls icon has won praise in the past for her singing and acting skills in the ABBA musical film Mama Mia! and its sequel Here We Go Again.

Some fans have felt the star missed out on being cast as Glinda Upland in the big-screen adaptation of the stage musical Wicked - which has chart-topping singer Ariana Grande in the role.

And while footage of Seyfried passionately singing one of the songs from the musical has gone viral around the release of the film, she has now spoken out to debunk the theory that the video is from her audition tape.

Opening up to People Magazine, she revealed, "I think it was during COVID. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart (was) my stylist.

"I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was like coming up. So I was just f**king around really, and I was like, 'This dress is so Glinda'. And Elizabeth was like, 'Do it.' And then she posted at some point."

The star went on to explain, "Maybe it would be better if it hadn't been posted" but added, "It was truly just a fun, like, (behind-the-scenes) moment of my Lancôme shoot."

Wicked - Part I has soared to the top of the global box office since it was released last month - while fans will have to wait until November 2025 to see the second half of the story on the big screen.