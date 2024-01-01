Brian Cox slams 'nonsense' Oscars and disses Gary Oldman: 'My performance was better'

Brian Cox has called the Oscars "nonsense" after he missed out on a nomination in 2017.

The 78-year-old Succession star has told how he pays no heed to the Oscars.

"The Oscars are absolute nonsense, because everything that's judged in the Oscars, it's not a year's work. It's just the work that comes out between Thanksgiving and Christmas," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

In 2017, Brian played Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the movie Churchill but didn't land a Best Actor nomination.

In the same year, Gary Oldman won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Churchill in Darkest Hour.

However, Brian believes his performance was better.

"Our film came out in the summer, and it was a relatively independent film, so you haven't got the power of the studios behind it," he said.

"I think it makes those awards a fallacy quite honestly because there's a lot of other good work that goes on outside of what they call Oscar season."

He added, "So my film never even got a look, and I still think my performance is a better performance."

Brian is well known for his outspoken comments. In November, he called then Presidential candidate Donald Trump a "monster."

"We have to make sure that that (Donald Trump) doesn't get in because he is a monster. He really is," he told Channel 4.

He continued, "He's crazy, he's insane, he wants to be a dictator. The kind of nonsense he's been talking... I think he's lost it. He's deeply mentally unstable, and I think he has been for quite some time."