Kristen Bell to host 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Kristen Bell will host the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 31st annual SAG awards will take place on 23 February in Los Angeles and will be streamed on Netflix.

It's the second time the actress will host the event. The Frozen star also compered the awards in 2018 when she became the show's first host; previously there had never been one person steering the awards.

"Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year," the 44-year-old said. "I'm honoured to be asked back and can't wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best... celebrating ourselves."

SAG Awards executive producer Jon Brockett revealed he was delighted that Kristen had accepted the job.

"Kristen Bell's wit, warmth and charm make her the perfect fit for our show - a night celebrating actors and the outstanding performances of the year. Plus - everybody wants this."

Nominations for the SAG awards will be announced on 8 January, although it's already been revealed that actress and activist Jane Fonda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

"I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there's no honour like the one bestowed on you by your peers," she said in a statement.

It's been a big year for Kristen, who starred in the Netflix hit Nobody Wants This, with Adam Brody. The show received both commercial and critical acclaim and has been renewed for a second season.