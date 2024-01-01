Jamie Lee Curtis is wanted to play Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote movie

Jamie Lee Curtis is wanted to lead the cast of a 'Murder, She Wrote' movie.

The 66-year-old actress is being eyed to portray Jessica Fletcher in the Universal film, according to Deadline.

Dame Angela Lansbury famously played the mystery writer and amateur sleuth in the 12-series crime drama TV show.

Lord Miller and Amy Pascal are to produce the motion picture from a script penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

In September 2023, it was revealed a 'Murder, She Wrote' movie was adapted for the big screen before the Hollywood strikes.

Schuker Blum told Collider at the time: "We'll tell you one thing that hasn't been reported yet, which is we have written a theatrical feature film version of 'Murder, She Wrote' for Universal, and we're really excited."

Angelo added: "It’s with Pascal Pictures in Pascal and Universal, and we're very excited to bring [Jessica Fletcher to the big screen]."

Lansbury played Fletcher in 264 episodes of the iconic murder mystery show between 1984 and 1996, and reprised the role in four feature length TV movies from 1997 to 2003.

The actress passed away in her sleep in 2022, aged 96.

Her family said in a statement at the time: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

The London-born actress won a host of accolades during her decades-long career, including five Tony awards and an honorary Oscar.

Lansbury - who was inducted into the TV Hall of Fame in 1996 and was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2014 - previously said: "'Murder, She Wrote’ has given me more worldwide attention than any other role I played in the movies or on the stage.

"It’s a wonderful thing to be known in Spain, Portugal, in Paris, in France and Germany and everywhere."