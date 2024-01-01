Nikki Garcia vows to find beauty in every situation during divorce from Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia might currently be in the process of divorcing husband Artem Chigvintsev but she's determined to try and find the beauty in the situation she finds herself in.

Nikki, 41, wed her Dancing with the Stars professional partner Artem, 42, in 2022, and they share son Matteo, four. News of their split broke in September, two weeks after the dancer was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Speaking on the latest episode of her The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, which she hosts with sister Brie Garcia, the former wrestler vowed to remain upbeat during the troubling time.

"In our strongest moments, we definitely have, then, super weak moments, and we just have to figure out how we get through that. What do we do, and who do we need to lean on, and what do we need to bring into our life and surround ourselves with, and what can feed our soul and make us strong?" Nikki questioned.

"I've had bad things happen to me. So, it made me really sit and be like, 'Why have all these things happened to me?' But what I've realised now in life when things come my way and they're not right, they're not good, or they're bad, whatever it may be, I'm going to sit and try to find the beauty in it and the learning lesson. What am I supposed to learn here? What tool from life am I supposed to take from here to conquer this and overcome it to make my path brighter and better?"

Earlier this year, officials in Napa County, California, declined to file criminal charges against Russian dancer Artem over the alleged incident.