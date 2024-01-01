Katy Perry shares exercise tips after confessing she hates working out

Katy Perry has shared her exercise secrets - while also admitting she hates to work out.

The chart-topping star has drawn attention in recent months after sporting a very toned physique which has led to accusations she may be using a weight loss injection - which Perry has denied.

The I'm His, He's Mine singer alluded to the rumours during a taping of ITV's upcoming special Night of a Lifetime which was filmed in London recently.

The singer told her audience, per the Daily Mail, "I hate working out. I actually do. You know what I love to do, I love to dance, swim and do things that don't feel like working out."

She quipped, "I hear that my biceps were going around the internet. So that's a little bit from my swimming I will say I am quite a good swimmer."

And she added, "But seriously it's been a while since I have been on tour and by the time I go on tour it will be eight years. So I actually probably should go to the gym. The tour is going to be a dance party and everyone is invited."

Katy also shared details of her home life with fiancé Orlando Bloom, explaining, "Orlando is a better cook than me, but I make a crazy avocado toast."

And she also revealed what her favourite British snacks are, telling the crowd, "I love (Marks and Spencer's) Percy Pigs and Colin's as they're healthy and made from fruit juice... No one is paying me to say that!"

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour will kick off in Mexico in April 2025, and she will be traveling the world with the show until November.