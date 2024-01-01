Kristin Cavallari recounts horrifying home invasion

Kristin Cavallari has recounted a horrifying incident where her home was invaded at night.

The 37-year-old reality star and mum-of-three was at her home in the Bahamas in 2020 with her young family when she woke up to find someone had broken inside.

She was in the property with then-husband Jay Cutler, 41, and their kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9.

Recalling the incident on her Let's Be Honest podcast, Cavallari said, "That night I had Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping. Cam and I went to bed early before everybody, so I didn't really know where everyone was in the house.

"I woke up to my bedroom door opening, and it woke me up because of the light from the kitchen. I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor."

She continued, "I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up. And I go, 'What the f**k are you doing?' I said it like that. And this man stands up and runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went 'Oh, f**k.'"

Explaining she felt like she was "was in Mission Impossible" or "a Navy SEAL", the reality star went about rounding up her family in the home to ensure they were safe.

She recalled, "Once I woke Jay up, then I got really nervous. Then I start to get like, really scared. I started shaking, and I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared. I was really calm. Again, you just are running off of instinct."

While the intruder ran off, the star revealed that he stole a sum of cash - but they were able to get it back and the intruder was later identified as someone who had visited the property to fix the air conditioning unit.