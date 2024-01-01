Daniel Craig slams Josh O'Connor's attention-grabbing Challengers scene

Daniel Craig has lashed out at Josh O'Connor over his most talked about scene in the film Challengers.

The 56-year-old Queer actor spoke to the 34-year-old star of the erotic tennis film in a new Actors on Actors interview for Variety.

Craig discussed Challengers which was helmed by Queer director Luca Guadagnino and sees O'Connor's character, Patrick Zweig, involved in a sexually charged friendship with Zendaya's Tashi Duncan and Mike Faist's Art Donaldson.

Cinema fans were stunned by one scene where the three share a kiss - before Tashi bows out to leave the lads to snog passionately without her.

Rounding on the scene, Craig complained, "The scene in the hotel room, where they don't have sex with each other, is the biggest c**k tease in movie history."

He added, "Obviously, I love the end of (Challengers). I love where it goes to: All of that setup, and you get to the moment. Which is what Luca's about - he wants to hit the moment of love.

"And you see a love between the two guys that trumps everything around it. I'm just a sucker for it. What else is there?"

Describing his time on the film, O'Connor revealed, "I think that's what was going on in this film: Yes, there's the tennis backdrop, but the desire these three people had for each other that's torn apart ... and there's an invisible magnet that's dragging them back together. That was definitely a Luca component that was bubbling underneath."