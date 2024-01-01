Pamela Anderson shares concern for fellow star over explicit sex scenes

Pamela Anderson has shared the concern she had for a fellow star who has appeared in a sexually explicit film.

The 57-year-old Baywatch icon sat down with rising star Mikey Madison, 25, who is generating Oscars buzz in recent film Anora.

Speaking to the fellow star during an Actors on Actors chat for Variety, Anderson admitted she was worried by the explicit scenes depicted in the film.

She said, "When I saw the movie, you know I didn't know what to expect. When I saw it, I thought there was so much sexuality, and nudity, and sex in the film too, and I thought, I just want to grab you out of there and hug you!"

She continued, "I've had friends in (the sex industry) as well, and people who have tried to recover from certain things in their life, and a lot of it does come from trauma and taking your power back, taking your sexuality back, and there are parts of my life where I could really relate to it."

Madison insisted she was prepared for the scenes and, explaining, "For our film, it was a choice that I made; the filmmakers offered me, if I wanted, an intimacy coordinator. Mark Eydelshteyn, who plays Ivan, and I decided it would be best to just keep it small.

"My character is a sex worker, and I had seen Sean's films and know his dedication to authenticity. I was ready for it. As an actress, I approached it as a job."