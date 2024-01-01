James Kennedy breaks silence over 'challenging' domestic violence arrest

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has spoken for the first time since being arrested for domestic violence last week.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to admit he has some work to do on his mental health.

"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life," he wrote in a statement. "I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones."

He continued, "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."

He finished his statement by saying, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I'm OK and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."

Police were called to Kennedy's LA home last Tuesday after reports of an argument between him and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, 32.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ they saw him grab his partner of two years, whie the arrest log claimed he had lifted her in the air and thrown her on the ground.

Kennedy was booked for misdemeanour domestic battery and released after posting the $20,000 (£15,700) bail.

His lawyers told Page Six, "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James. We understand that there were no injuries, and we are hoping that after careful review, the city attorney's office will decide not to file formal charges."