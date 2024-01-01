Bluey creator stepping away from TV show

Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey, has revealed his plans to leave the TV series.

Joe Brumm told fans he knew his decision to quit the show "will seem crazy to some" but that he had known for some time he was ready to finish up.

The Australian animator posted a lengthy open letter on the Bluey website, explaining how he came to his decision.

"I always said I wouldn't keep making the show if I thought I couldn't make any new season as good as the last," Joe wrote.

"This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I've decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series."

He was careful to add his departure did not mean the show itself would end - instead, he will work on the upcoming Bluey feature film.

"To be clear, this is not an announcement about the end of the show," Joe wrote. "But it is an acknowledgment that my focus will be on the film."

Fans were quick to share their feelings about Joe's career move, with many worried the popular children's show may not be as good without its creator's active involvement.

"I was excited about the movie... now I'm sad," one wrote.

"I'm actually crying right now," another revealed.

This week, BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company jointly announced they will release a feature-length Bluey movie in 2027.