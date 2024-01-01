Jim Carrey sells LA home

Jim Carrey has sold his LA home for $10 million less than its original asking price.

The comedian, who recently admitted he had signed on for another Sonic movie as he "needed the money", accepted an offer roughly $10 million (£8 million) less than his original asking price.

Jim, 62, put the Brentwood, California property on the market in February 2023 for just under $29 million (£23 million), but after almost two years of trying to secure a buyer, ended up letting it go for $19.8 million (£16 million).

However, while he failed to achieve his hoped-for asking price, the sale made it LA's most expensive residential transaction of the week, per real estate data business, Eklund.

It was also significantly higher than the price Jim paid for the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom property in 1994 - it cost him $3.8 million (£3 million).

Last week, Jim joked he had returned to film a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie because he was short on funds.

"It's just, I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly," he told the Associated Press at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiere in London.

When he first listed the house, Jim explained he was selling it as he no longer used it as his primary place of residence.

"For three decades it's been a sanctuary for me, but I don't spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have," he told The New York Post at the time.