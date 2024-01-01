Tom Holland and Zendaya spending Christmas Day together

Tom Holland is spending Christmas with girlfriend Zendaya's family across the pond, although they're hoping to bring their families together next year.

Speaking on the Dish podcast, hosted by DJ Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Hartnett, the English actor said he's really looking forward to being Stateside for the 2024 festive period.

"I am gonna be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun," he grinned. "Where we'll be is a secret."

He added, "I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together. That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, 'cause we're both actors, we're terrible at organising things. So it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted."

Tom and Zendaya, both 28, met on the set of their 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, with their friendship turning to romance in 2021.

The star's holiday plans are a far cry from the first time he spent Christmas in America, when he was forced to quarantine after catching Covid-19 in December 2021.

"The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice," Tom recalled. "I made two movies back-to-back through Covid, did two press tours through Covid and did not get Covid once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 (No Way Home) premiere (which) was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got Covid.

"So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great."