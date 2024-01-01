Tom Holland 'doesn't know anything' about upcoming Christopher Nolan movie

Christopher Nolan's movie is so secretive that even one of his stars, Tom Holland, doesn't know much about it.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star admitted during an appearance on the Dish podcast that he doesn't know much about the "hush-hush" project, even though he's had a meeting with the Oppenheimer filmmaker.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it," he shared. "I'm super excited. Everything is very very hush-hush. I met with him; it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was. I'm sure when he's ready, he'll announce what it is."

When podcast co-host Nick Grimshaw questioned if he truly didn't know anything, Holland replied, "(I know) it's a film with Christopher Nolan."

He will star alongside his girlfriend Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o as well as Nolan's previous collaborators Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson. All plot and character details are being kept under wraps.

The film will mark Holland and Zendaya's fourth film collaboration and the first outside of the Spider-Man trilogy.

He joked that studio executives "love" them working together as they can save money on hotel rooms before sincerely sharing why he likes acting alongside the Challengers star.

"It's that perfect thing of when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with or I know that she doesn't particularly like and it's just that familiar glance at each other of like, 'Can't wait to talk about that later,'" he said.

He added that having Zendaya by his side as they navigate the industry together has been a "saving grace" and "the best thing that's ever happened to (him)".

Nolan's project, which he also wrote, will be filmed next year ahead of a cinema release on 17 July 2026.