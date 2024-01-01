Alec Baldwin vows 'there's more to come' over fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has insisted "there's more to come" as he discussed the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust.

The 66-year-old American actor pulled the trigger of a gun on the set of the western film which shot a projectile that fatally injured cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The 42-year-old mum-of-one was airlifted to hospital following the shooting but was pronounced dead on arrival.

While Baldwin has been embroiled in legal issues over the death, he has now hinted there is more to the story than has been previously told.

He claimed on David Duchovny's Fail Better podcast on Monday that he is going to "expose what really happened" in the fatal incident.

He said, "I think there's more to come. There's more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it's going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened."

He continued, "I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted."

Turning on the press, he added, "The mainstream press and tabloid press suppressed every story that could help me, and amplified every story that could hurt me."

Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins's death and faced the prospect of a possible 18-year sentence behind bars - but a judge threw out the case in July citing lack of evidence.