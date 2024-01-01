Ariana Grande warns fans it will be 'years' before she returns to music

Ariana Grande has warned fans they will need to wait for "years" before she will make new music.

The 31-year-old chart sensation has been smashing out hits since 2011, released seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, back in March and has thrilled fans on four high energy tours over the years.

But after winning praise and box office clout with her role in the musical smash Wicked, Grande has signalled that she is retiring from music for an undisclosed amount of time.

The One Last Time singer told Variety, "I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life. But I don't see it coming anytime soon."

Following this bombshell, the star hinted that it will be quite some time before she feels ready to pick up the microphone again.

She warned, "I think the next few years, hopefully we'll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for (my fans') understanding. I'm so grateful for the ways in which we've grown together over this whole journey with Wicked."

She hastily added, "But music will always be a part of my life. I'lll perform at my mother's house."

Fans can currently see her showing off her pipes in cinemas as she is playing Glinda Upland in Wicked - Part I, and she will return to the role in Wicked: For Good which is due in cinemas in November 2025.