Trinity Rodman opens up about dad Dennis

Trinity Rodman has opened up about her relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman.

The pro soccer player described her NBA star father as "not a dad" in an hour-long interview.

"He's not a dad," Trinity, 22, told the Call Her Daddy podcast, in an episode that aired on 18 December. "Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Trinity's mother, Michelle Moyer, 57, was married to Dennis, 63, between 2003 and 2012. Trinity also has a brother, DJ, 23.

The athlete used the interview to open up about her relationship with the former Chicago Bulls forward.

"This is my opportunity to, kind of, talk more - I don't want to say negatively, but more realistic about it," Trinity explained.

She added her father's party lifestyle prevented them from having a functional family dynamic.

"We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7. He's bringing random b**ches in," Trinity claimed.

"I think my mom just saw the situation of, 'We love each other. It's not gonna work. For my kids, I can't have them seeing you treat me this way, embarrass me this way and have the party scene all the time'."

Dennis failed to pay his ex-wife child support after the couple officially divorced, Trinity said.

"Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping, moneywise," she explained. "When the divorce happened, it was just like, 'F**k you guys'."