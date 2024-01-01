Kieran Culkin reveals his wife and kids are his only friends

Kieran Culkin has claimed that his wife and two children are the only friends he has.

The star made the confession during an Actors on Actors discussion for Variety opposite Euphoria star Colman Domingo.

Asked who he is close to from the cast of Succession, Culkin, 42, replied that it was Sarah Snook, but added, "She lives in Australia, so it's hard to keep up."

He went on to say, "I'm not the best with the phone thing. I always relied on the fact that there was going to be another season. But she's my son's godmother and one of my favorite people in the world."

Domingo then commented and asked, "When it comes to the people that are close to me, it's really small. Do you have a small group of people, or is it pretty large?" to which Culkin confessed, "My wife and my two kids. That's it."

Culkin has been married to advertising agency executive Jazz Charton since 2013 and together they are parents to daughter Kinsey, five, and son Wilder, three.

Speaking about fatherhood, the Succession actor said, "(I love) absolutely everything except dinner time. I love everything else. It feels like nothing else matters. I'm a dad now, and my only role in life is that. That's real life. All this is lovely, but I'm just trying to get home."

And when asked how he unwinds from parenting, Culkin remarked simply, "I don't."