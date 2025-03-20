Kimberly Williams-Paisley shares struggle with voice disorder

Kimberly Williams-Paisley has opened up about her struggle with a rare voice disorder.

Back in November 2022, the Father of the Bride actress found herself unable to speak louder than a whisper.

But after fearing she may never regain her voice, she sought help from doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tennessee and was diagnosed with muscle tension dysphonia.

However, Kimberly still had issues with speaking.

"So much of our personalities are expressed in our voice and for me, so much of my career," she told People. "And when that's not there, I thought, 'Who am I?' I felt invisible. I'm someone who tries to find the silver lining no matter what, but there are days when I really grieved."

Ultimately, medical experts discovered Kimberly's vocal cords were in partial paralysis.

She underwent a three-hour surgery in August - during which she was awake the entire time.

"They put up a plastic sheet so I couldn't see anything except my throat on a screen they set up. It looked like another mouth, like a big hole!" the 53-year-old exclaimed.

Kimberly has now recovered, but going forward, the mother-of-two will have to perform vocal exercises daily.

"I love and appreciate it no matter what form it takes. I know my voice is doing the best it can," she added.

The star, who is married to country singer Brad Paisley, is now preparing to serve as host of the next season of TV series, Farmer Wants a Wife.

The show is set to debut via Fox on 20 March 2025.