Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 40th wedding anniversary

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have celebrated 40 years of marriage.

After dating for around five months, the Oscar-winning actress and the actor-director tied the knot on 18 December 1984.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jamie marked the anniversary by posting a sweet black-and-white snap showing them holding hands on their wedding day as well as a more recent photo depicting their shadows touching.

In the accompanying caption, the Halloween star reflected on her relationship with the This Is Spinal Tap filmmaker.

"Forty years ago today, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at 4:30, Christopher and I married. We loved each other but barely knew each other," she began. "Today, we know each other really well and still love each other. We've been through a lot and have raised and loved two beautiful daughters and started many new careers and weathered the myriad storms of life on life's terms of loving and loss."

Jamie and Christopher are parents to daughters Annie, 38, and Ruby, 28.

And the actress went on to note that she and Christopher are "still holding hands today".

"We held hands that day as we walked back down the aisle and we're still holding hands today. I guess the beginning of 'my hand in yours.' The long and winding road," the 66-year-old added.

In response, Jamie was inundated with congratulatory messages from followers.

"Awww happy anniversary to you!!" wrote TV personality Amanda Kloots, while another fan gushed, "You guys are so lucky you found each other."