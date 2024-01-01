Courteney Cox signs up for Scream 7 return

Courteney Cox will be returning as Gale Weathers for 'Scream 7'.

The 60-year-old actress is set to reprise her role in the seventh installment of the iconic horror franchise after finally signing on for the movie.

As reported by Variety, Cox has reached a deal to return as Gale, which will see her acting alongside fellow 'Scream' original Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott).

Back in September, the 'Friends' star had told the same outlet she was yet to agree to a return.

She said at the time: "I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a 'Scream 7.' "

It was revealed earlier this year that Campbell will return to the franchise, having skipped the sixth movie over a salary dispute.

Kevin Williamson - who wrote the script for the first 'Scream' in 1996 - will direct a film in the series for the first time after replacing Christopher Landon.

Cox added: "You can't get better than that choice. It's going to be fun."

Filming is set to get underway this month in Atlanta, but she hadn't got a specific timeframe for making a decision about whether or not she'll be involved.

She said: "They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.”

And Cox was also hoping to see her ex-husband David Arquette return as Dewey Riley, despite his character being killed off in the 2022 'Scream' revival.

She insisted: "I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by ‘Scream’ fans. They have to figure it out.”

Plot details for the new instalment of the iconic horror franchise remain unknown, but Deadline reported this week that Anna Camp - who is known for her roles in 'True Blood' and 'Pitch Perfect' - is the latest star attached to the flick.

She will join fellow newcomers Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Isabel May, who is playing Sydney Prescott’s daughter.

And Mason Gooding - who first appeared in the revival in 2022, before reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in last year's 'Scream VI' - is returning for 'Scream 7'.

However, it's believed Jasmin Savoy Brown - who played his sister Mindy - is yet to officially sign up for the sequel.

Melissa Barrera had been on board to lead the film, but she was fired in November 2023 over social media posts seen as antisemitic, and shortly afterwards, her co-star Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Neve previously admitted she is delighted to be reuniting with filmmaker Williamson, noting it was "so satisfying" to be heard on her pay issue.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm super grateful that they came around on it. ['Scream VI'] just didn't feel right. I couldn't after this many decades of carrying a franchise, to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn't have happened to a man in that way.

"It just wouldn't make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I'm glad I stood up for myself."