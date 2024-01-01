Courteney Cox to return for Scream 7

Courteney Cox has reportedly signed a deal to return for the seventh Scream movie.

The Friends actress, who has appeared in every instalment of the horror franchise, will once again play news reporter-turned-author Gale Weathers, who narrowly survived the last Ghostface killing spree in Scream VI.

When asked about reprising her role back in September, Cox told Variety, "I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a Scream 7. They're rewriting all the time. It's not like I don't know what's going on."

However, she indicated that she wanted to be involved because it would mark Scream writer Kevin Williamson's first time directing a movie in the horror franchise.

Cox will once again star alongside fellow original cast member Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Campbell sat out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute but announced her return for Scream 7 in March.

Their supporting cast has been rounded out in recent weeks. Mason Gooding, who played Chad Meeks-Martin in the fifth and sixth Scream films, is reportedly set to return, alongside franchise newcomers Anna Camp, Celeste O'Connor and Mckenna Grace.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who led the previous two films, will not reprise their roles. Barrera was fired over social media comments and Ortega had scheduling conflicts with her TV show Wednesday.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Scream 7 is due to be released on 27 February 2026.