James Marsden clucked like a chicken during failed Saturday Night Live audition

James Marsden tanked his Saturday Night Live audition by clucking like a chicken.

The Hairspray actor revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday that he and his friend made "a bad choice" when they tried out for the sketch show as part of a talent search.

"They did a nationwide talent search and a friend of mine in my drama class, or whatever, who I used to do these humorous sketches with, said, 'Let's go down and audition for it,'" he explained. "I think they made us do... It wasn't even something like, 'Create an interesting character,' or whatever. It was just, 'Do whatever silly thing you want to do.'"

Recalling their ill-advised decision, Marsden continued, "I don't know why we chose to do this, but we clucked like chickens and just walked around each other... Yeah, it was a bad choice."

The Jury Duty actor added that he still loves "doing impressions and different characters" and aspires to guest host the show one day.

"I did (TV show) 30 Rock for a bit with (SNL alum) Tina Fey, and I said, 'You know, my dream was always to be on SNL,'" he shared. "And she goes, 'Oh, well, you'll host at some point.' And I go, 'No, as a regular. I wanna be the guys!'"

He added, "She was like, 'Well, you probably can if you want to.'"

When co-host Kelly Ripa told Marsden that it was time for him to guest host the show, he replied, "I think so!"