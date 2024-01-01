Adam Brody is avoiding new script for Nobody Wants This

Adam Brody has admitted he "doesn't want to know" about storylines for the new season of Nobody Wants This.

The actor, who recently landed his first Golden Globe nomination for his role as a rabbi in the hit Netflix comedy drama, was quizzed about what might happen to his character Noah in the second series.

While writers are currently busy working on new scripts, Adam has confessed he's trying to keep his focus elsewhere.

"I haven't read (scripts). I don't know, and I kind of don't want to know," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration on Tuesday. "Just because if I know, I'll start working on it in my head, and I don't want to."

Adam also revealed he's been inundated with job offers following the success of Nobody Wants This.

The 45-year-old star - who shot to fame playing Seth Cohen in teen TV drama The O.C. - insisted he doesn't have a specific type of project in mind, but would like to experiment with different genres.

"I've gotten a lot of interesting stuff. My email is fuller than it was," he explained. "If I'm looking to not do something, it's probably nothing that is too similar to the show. Other than that, quality of writing is a precious jewel and anything well-written, anyone would be lucky to do it."

Adam also described working alongside Nobody Wants This co-star Kristen Bell as "so fun" and revealed he was thrilled to be celebrating the show's success with his Golden Globe nod.