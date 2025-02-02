The Brutalist and Anora lead nominations for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

The UK’s leading film critics announced their nominations for the 45th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, with Sean Baker’s Anora and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist leading the nominations with seven apiece. Edward Berger’s Conclave and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance followed with six nominations each, while Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez gained five nominations. Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap both earned four nominations.
All of these films are in the running for Film of the Year alongside Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. The Actress of the Year category celebrates performances from Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun), while Actor of the Year recognises Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).
This year’s winners in all categories will be announced at London’s May Fair Hotel on 2nd February 2025, hosted by venerable critic Mark Kermode. Last year’s ceremony saw Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers lead the 44th annual London Critics’ Circle Awards with three wins apiece. The inaugural Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation was presented to Colman Domingo, while Jeffrey Wright received the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.
The 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards are voted by the 210-member Film Section of the Critics' Circle, the UK's longest-standing and most prestigious critics' organisation. Films are automatically eligible if they are released in UK cinemas or on premiere streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
FILM OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Seesaw Media
All We Imagine As Light
Anora
The Brutalist
La Chimera
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Nickel Boys
Nosferatu
The Substance
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
All We Imagine As Light
La Chimera
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Dahomey
Grand Theft Hamlet
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
ANIMATED FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
Bird
Conclave
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Love Lies Bleeding
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Peter Straughan - Conclave
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
ACTOR OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Reddit
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Michele Austin - Hard Truths
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Margaret Qualley - The Substance
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER
Marisa Abela - Back to Black
Nykiya Adams - Bird
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Maisy Stella - My Old Ass
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
Luna Carmoon - Hoard
Naqqash Khalid - In Camera
Amy Liptrot - The Outrun
Dev Patel - Monkey Man
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR (for body of work)
Cynthia Erivo - Drift/Wicked: Part I
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - The Book of Clarence/Hard Truths
Nicholas Hoult - Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order
Josh O’Connor - La Chimera/Challengers/Lee
Saoirse Ronan - Blitz/The Outrun
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Nykiya Adams - Bird
Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
Raffey Cassidy - The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom
Dan Hough - Speak No Evil
Alisha Weir - Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
Iranian Yellow Pages - directed by Anna Snowball
Karavidhe - directed by Eoin Doran
Push - directed by Elly Condron
Wander to Wonder - directed by Nina Gantz
We Beg to Differ - directed by Ruairi Bradley
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Anora - stunts, Manny Siverio, Christopher Colombo & Roberto Lopez
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - visual effects, Angus Bickerton
The Brutalist - production design, Judy Becker
A Complete Unknown - costumes, Arianne Phillips
Conclave - film editing, Nick Emerson
Dune: Part Two - visual effects, Paul Lambert
Emilia Pérez - music, Clément Ducol & Camille
Nickel Boys - cinematography, Jomo Fray
Nosferatu - cinematography, Jarin Blaschke
The Substance - makeup, Stéphanie Guillon & Pierre-Olivier Persin
