The Brutalist and Anora lead nominations for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

The UK’s leading film critics announced their nominations for the 45th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, with Sean Baker’s Anora and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist leading the nominations with seven apiece. Edward Berger’s Conclave and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance followed with six nominations each, while Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez gained five nominations. Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap both earned four nominations.



All of these films are in the running for Film of the Year alongside Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. The Actress of the Year category celebrates performances from Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun), while Actor of the Year recognises Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).



This year’s winners in all categories will be announced at London’s May Fair Hotel on 2nd February 2025, hosted by venerable critic Mark Kermode. Last year’s ceremony saw Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers lead the 44th annual London Critics’ Circle Awards with three wins apiece. The inaugural Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation was presented to Colman Domingo, while Jeffrey Wright received the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.



The 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards are voted by the 210-member Film Section of the Critics' Circle, the UK's longest-standing and most prestigious critics' organisation. Films are automatically eligible if they are released in UK cinemas or on premiere streaming services between mid-February 2024 and mid-February 2025.



The May Fair Hotel, part of Edwardian Hotels London, is the main sponsor of the event, while awards sponsors are Reddit and Seesaw Media. In-kind sponsors include Wild Idol non-alcoholic sparkling wine, print solutions experts MTA Digital, Excel Executive cars and Onlooker.tv, the video production group that will once again live-stream our ceremony on the Critics' Circle YouTube Channel @criticscirclefilmsection.



FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS



FILM OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Seesaw Media

All We Imagine As Light

Anora

The Brutalist

La Chimera

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu

The Substance



FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

All We Imagine As Light

La Chimera

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Dahomey

Grand Theft Hamlet

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story



ANIMATED FEATURE OF THE YEAR

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot



The AttenboroughAward

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

Bird

Conclave

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Love Lies Bleeding



DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two



SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Peter Straughan - Conclave



ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun



ACTOR OF THE YEAR - sponsored by Reddit

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave



SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Michele Austin - Hard Truths

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez



SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Marisa Abela - Back to Black

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass



The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

Naqqash Khalid - In Camera

Amy Liptrot - The Outrun

Dev Patel - Monkey Man

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap



BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Cynthia Erivo - Drift/Wicked: Part I

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - The Book of Clarence/Hard Truths

Nicholas Hoult - Juror #2/Nosferatu/The Order

Josh O’Connor - La Chimera/Challengers/Lee

Saoirse Ronan - Blitz/The Outrun



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Elliott Heffernan - Blitz

Raffey Cassidy - The Brutalist/Kensuke’s Kingdom

Dan Hough - Speak No Evil

Alisha Weir - Abigail/Buffalo Kids/Wicked Little Letters



BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

Iranian Yellow Pages - directed by Anna Snowball

Karavidhe - directed by Eoin Doran

Push - directed by Elly Condron

Wander to Wonder - directed by Nina Gantz

We Beg to Differ - directed by Ruairi Bradley



TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Anora - stunts, Manny Siverio, Christopher Colombo & Roberto Lopez

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - visual effects, Angus Bickerton

The Brutalist - production design, Judy Becker

A Complete Unknown - costumes, Arianne Phillips

Conclave - film editing, Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two - visual effects, Paul Lambert

Emilia Pérez - music, Clément Ducol & Camille

Nickel Boys - cinematography, Jomo Fray

Nosferatu - cinematography, Jarin Blaschke

The Substance - makeup, Stéphanie Guillon & Pierre-Olivier Persin



Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday 2nd February at the May Fair Hotel.

